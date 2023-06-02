Femi Gbajabiamila, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has promised to work with the president to move the country forward.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who is currently the speaker of the House of Representatives, made the pledge on Friday in a post on his verified Facebook page, hours after Mr Tinubu named him as his chief of staff (COS)

”Thank you, Mr President, for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said in the post.

By the appointment letter, Mr Gbajabiamila, a lawyer, will officially resume as the President’s COS on 14 June.

The 9th House of Representatives is expected to cease to exist on 13 June to pave the way for the inauguration of the 10th House.

He was the Majority Leader of the House in the 8th Assembly.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who recently won reelection to the House for the sixth term to represent Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State, is expected to vacate the seat for INEC to organise a bye-election to replace him.

The lawmaker has been a close political ally of the president for years, and they both come from Lagos State.

The chief of staff is one of the president’s top aides whose appointment does not need ratification by the National Assembly.

Mr Gbajabiamila’s appointment was announced via a statement on Friday alongside those of George Akume and Ibrahim Hadejia, who were named the secretary to the government of the federation and deputy chief of staff, respectively.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

