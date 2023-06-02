A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has denied being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over an allegation that he misappropriated N4 billion.

The former governor said this through a statement signed by the head of his media office, Ahmad Sajoh, on Friday.

Mr Fayemi confirmed being invited by the anti-graft agency over alleged money laundering under his administration but dismissed claims that he was accused of N4b fraud.

Mr Fayemi had responded to the EFCC invitation through his lawyer by asking for it to be shifted as he was busy with his assignment in the presidential inauguration committee.

Mr Fayemi was governor of Ekiti for a second term from 2018 to 2022 and handed over to Governor Biodun Oyebanji in June 2022.

“We wish to note, too, that contrary to the news that made the rounds about a purported N4b fraud case against Dr Fayemi, no such allegation was raised in his conversation with the EFCC,” his media office said.

“All he did was respond to a frivolous petition from a faceless group, the so-called Ekiti Patriotic Coalition, which we strongly believed is a front for some anti-Fayemi politicians who are trying to soil the former governor’s good name and image.

“Last month, Dr Fayemi received an invitation from the Ilorin office of the EFCC regarding a money laundering petition against him. It was during the height of the preparations for the change of government, with many activities and programmes lined up as part of the event.

“A key member of the APC, Dr Fayemi was already committed to playing important roles at these events, and his non-appearance would have impacted them significantly.

“Understanding the significance of his commitments at that time, Dr Fayemi duly notified the EFCC of his willingness to cooperate but requested a more suitable date for his appearance.

“Yesterday morning, accompanied by his Counsel, Dr Fayemi visited the EFCC Ilorin Office, engaging in fruitful discussions with the investigators before being allowed to depart after a few hours.

“We firmly believe that Dr Fayemi’s visit has provided answers to the agency’s inquiries regarding the petition. However, should there be a need for further clarification, Dr Fayemi stands ready to cooperate fully.

“Throughout the tenure of the former governor, “Fayemi has served the people of Ekiti State with utmost dedication and is renowned for his principled leadership.”

