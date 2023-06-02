The police have declared the former chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Oyo State Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, aka Axillary, wanted.

The commissioner of police in the state, Adebowale Williams, announced this while briefing journalists at the state headquarters of the police in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Friday.

Mr Williams said the suspect was declared wanted in connection with cases of attempted murder, causing grievous harm, arms dealing, murder, armed robbery within Oyo State and kidnapping in the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa areas of the state.

He called on the general public to take note and anybody with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the police on any of these lines; 08033387701, 08023219552, 07055495413.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police had on Tuesday raided Diamond Hotel at Alakia, owned by Lamidi and arrested 78 members of the Park Management System loyal to him.

NAN reports that various arms and ammunition, cutlasses, charms and N3.5 million cash were found in their possession.

(NAN)

