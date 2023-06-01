The new governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf, has okayed the appointment of an Islamic cleric, Isma’il Mangu, who was arrested by Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Services (SSS), for inciting violence ahead of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Mr Mangu was appointed a member of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Other appointees to the board are Yusuf Lawan as the chairman and Laminu Rabiu as the board’s Executive Secretary.

Others are Abbas Daneji, a member; Shehi Maihula, a member; Munir Lawan member; Aishatu Matawalle member; and Sani Ashir, also a member.

“The appointees are expected to take over the affairs of the board immediately to ensure successful 2023 Hajj operation, a statement by Sanusi Bature, the spokesperson of the governor said.

The spokesperson for the SSS, Peter Afunanya, in March, said Mr Mangu deliberately incited violence in parts of the state through separately recorded messages.

The SSS said he shared the messages on various social media channels.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of a sermon the Islamic cleric delivered on 10 March during a Friday congregational prayers in the Wudil local government area of the state. In the recording, he called for residents to besiege the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and die if their candidate was not declared a winner.

The cleric also trolled the president-elect Bola Tinubu, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, and the Nigerian security forces in the recorded sermon.

“Election day is a war. No true Muslim should run away from armed security personnel on election day. I am calling on you not to run away; if you die, you will go to paradise,” Mr Mangu said.

