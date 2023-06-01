President Bola Tinubu has met with the security and intelligence chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a general, led the service chiefs and heads of security agencies to the meeting on Thursday, Daily Trust reports.

The service chiefs at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali.

Others in attendance were the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), RufaiAbubakar.

They are appointees of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Tinubu, inaugurated on Monday as president and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Wednesday.

Details later…

