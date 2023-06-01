The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has charged governors elected on the party’s platform to adhere to its manifesto.

He gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja when the party’s governors under the ages of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) met with the National Working Committee (NWC).

“For us, anything that we will want to say to you is adherence to the manifesto as much as you can.

“We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the party’s flag.

“It is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the party gave the country, as chief executive officers of states, you must key into this manifesto.

“But there are peculiarities, there are priorities you must have set and you are bound to do as much as you can to meet the expectations of those who voted for us,” Mr Adamu said.

He said the party and the country generally were in a very difficult moment, adding that the governors had visited at a very difficult period with regards to the lifting of the fuel subsidy.

Mr Adamu said the period would be very challenging, particularly for the governors.

“From national politics, you are the shock absorbers in the various states of the federation, you live with the people, you wake up with them and you work with them.

“The expectation is that you could have a better appreciation of their pains as citizens of this country. So, a lot of expectations will be on you as governors of the Federating units of this great country,” Mr Adamu said.

He assured that the party’s leadership would continue to give the governors the needed cooperation.

“If you have any problem, turn to us and we will give you the best advice we can, but whatever we do with you, you are the one wearing the shoes and know where it pinches,” Mr Adamu said.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, Governor Hope Uzordimma of Imo said the governors were committed to the party’s idea and manifesto and the federal government under it.

He noted that everything contained in the party’s manifesto during its campaigns was meant to be done and carried out.

On the removal of petrol subsidy as announced by President Bola Tinubu in his inauguration speech, all presidential candidates during the campaigns committed to removing fuel subsidy, he said.

“The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari before he left, made us to know that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable. What we are talking about now is the implementation process,” he said.

He assured that the incumbent government of Tinubu was working out ways to implement the fuel subsidy removal to cushion the effect on the people.

“I have confidence in the ability of the current president to navigate through the waters and take decisions that will be in the best interest of our people and the country as a nation.

On the leadership of the incoming 10th National Assembly, Mr Uzodimma said Mr Tinubu had not made a proclamation for its leadership to be inaugurated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Uzodimma had earlier emerged as the PGF chairman via consensus.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Mohammed Bago of Niger and Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Governors Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Nasir Idris of Kebbi and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun were also at the meeting.

(NAN)

