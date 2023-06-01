President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, objected to the admissibility of some electoral documents before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) similarly objected to the documents tendered by Atiku Abubakar to challenge Mr Tinubu’ victory in the February poll.

The documents comprising printouts of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and accreditation data concerning 32 states of Nigeria, excluding those of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Lagos states.

Mr Tinubu who won the February presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is battling to retain his victory at the court.

Apart from Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party’s Peter Obi is also challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory at the court.

When the suit came up on Wednesday, Mr Atiku’s lawyer, Eyitayo Jegede, tendered before the court chunks of electoral documents that were obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the five-member panel chaired by Haruna Tsammani to admit the documents in evidence as exhibits in aid of Atiku and PDP’s joint petition against Mr Tinubu.

But Mr Tinubu’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, Lateef Fagbemi and INEC’s Kemi Pinheiro, all SANs, objected to the admissibility of the documents.

Similarly, the lawyers kicked against the admissibility of some documents concerning the presidential election from all local governments in Kogi State, except those for Olamaboro, Ofu, Omala, Okehi and Ajaokuta.

The respondents’ lawyers informed the court they would reserve the grounds of their objection to the admissibility of the electoral documents in their final written addresses they would file after the conclusion of trial.

More results sheets tendered

Atiku tendered certified true copies of results sheets from Abia State, south-east Nigeria.

In another set of documents, Mr Jegede tendered CTCs of Form EC8A downloaded and certified by the electoral umpire for Bayelsa, Kaduna and Ogun States.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing in the petition by Atiku until Thursday.

Atiku has yet to call any of the 100 witnesses he intends to present in support of his suit against Mr Tinubu.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Labour Party’s Peter Obi could not continue with hearing in his petition due to the ill-health of two members of his legal team.

Mr Obi’s lawyer, Awa Kalu, sought an adjournment until Thursday.

Mr Obi and the Labour Party on Tuesday called their first witness who testified at the court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

