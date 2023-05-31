Two senators, who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, have explained why they took the action.

They also expressed willingness to join any other political party that will accept their terms of negotiations.

Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) and Patrick Akinyelure (Ondo Central) announced their resignations from the PDP through letters addressed separately to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read at the plenary earlier on Wednesday.

In the letter, Mr Urhoghide said his resignation from the PDP would take immediate effect while Mr Akinyelure said his resignation would take effect on 11 June 11, 2023 after expiration of the 9th Senate.

The senators, while addressing journalists in Abuja shortly after the plenary, said they are willing to offer their political experiences to any party ready to accept their terms and conditions.

The two senators lost their reelection bid oninto the Senate for a third term.

Ganged up

Mr Akinyelure said some leaders of the PDP in his state ganged up against him and they ensured he lost his reelection for offence he never committed.

“I don’t know what I have done but God will judge everybody. They planned against my reelection and I kept quiet and I have decided at the end of my tenure, I’ll resign from the party,” he said.

The Ondo senator said he was one of those who is funding the PDP.

“I funded the party and we led the party. They don’t want anybody to grow. We added value to people, we are professionals, we don’t live alone on what we get from the Senate.

“We supported the past government with everything we had in the Senate. All the good promises that can add value to the people that the Buhari administration proposed, we supported it.

“We have sent out resignation to the national chairman, state chairmen and even our ward chairmen. We have not decamped to any party but we are politicians. If our service is needed for the development of the country, we are available. We are free to join any party if negotiations pay us. I am a stakeholder and I am open. If any party needs my service,” Mr Akinyerule said.

Irreconcilable difference

Mr Urhoghide, on his part, said he decided to exit the PDP because he could no longer cope with the “irreconcilable differences” among the leaders of the party in Edo State.

“In my state Edo, there have been irreconcilable differences. I have been with many factions. I tried everything to reconcile the crisis but it wasn’t working.

READ ALSO: Two PDP senators resign from party

“We lost the presidential election because of the differences. Nobody wants to accept the other person, you’re all a witness to what is happening. I felt that the only way out is to stay out of the party. I have not seen any changes in the party now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

