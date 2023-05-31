Two women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Birnin Gwari Local Government were kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday.
The chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai, confirmed the development to reporters in Kaduna on Wednesday.
Mr Kasai said the incident happened around the Manini area when the victims were returning from the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani.
He said the bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the two APC women leaders alongside many unidentified travellers.
Mr Kasai said among the kidnapped travellers were the women leaders – Lami Awarware and her assistant, Haulatu Aliyu.
READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Imo Gov, Hope Uzodinma, emerges APC Governors’ Forum chairman
He said the kidnappers were yet to contact the families of the victims.
The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening to comment on the incident.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999