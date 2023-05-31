Two senators, Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) and Patrick Akinyelure (Ondo Central) have announced their resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Their resignations were contained in separate letters to the Senate and read by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary on Wednesday.

Messrs Urhoghide and Akinyelure were silent on the party they are defecting to but the deputy senate president who read the letters, urged them to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Mr Urhoghide said his resignation takes immediate effect, Mr Akinyelure said his resignation will take effect on 11 June, 2023 after the expiration of his third term in the Senate.

Mr Urhoghide, the chairman of senate committee on public accounts, said he is resigning from the PDP because of the differences among leaders of the party.

He claimed that the differences would not allow him to grow politically if he continues to stay as a member of the party.

Mr Urhoghide extended appreciation to the leadership of the PDP for giving him the political platform to contest and win elections that had brought him to the senate.

“I write to formally inform you and the entire people of Nigeria that I am resigning my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, effective immediately,” he said.

“It will be difficult for someone like me to grow and function as a leader. I am grateful to the party for giving me the platform.”

In his letter, Mr Akinyelure, chairman of the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, noted that he wished leaders of the PDP best of luck in their future endeavours.

Both senators were not reelected to the next Senate session, which will be inaugurated on 13 June.

