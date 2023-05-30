The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, prevented members of the House from debating the removal of the subsidy by the new Bola Tinubu administration.

Several lawmakers had shown interest to debate a motion of urgent public importance moved by Jide Jimoh (APC, Lagos) on the subsidy. However, Mr Gbajabiamila did not allow debate.

Mr Tinubu had on Monday pronounced that petroleum subsidy no longer existed. His pronouncement caused instant shock in the petroleum downstream sector as queues appeared at fuel stations in major cities across the country.

Moving the motion, Mr Jimoh said the president is “a concern senior citizen whose agenda is to favour the downtrodden for the purpose of humanity.”

He commended Mr Tinubu for his pronouncement on the subsidy regime during his inauguration speech adding that the position of the president is consistent with the law as there is “no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act.”

After Mr Jimoh presented his motion, several lawmakers indicated interest to speak on the motion but the speaker put the motion to vote and ruled.

Mr Gbajabiamila, a close ally of the president, deliberately prevented members from speaking on the motion. When the members protested, the speaker said he had hit the gavel and could not reverse himself.

After the speaker put the question, Ugonna Ozurigbo (PDP, Imo), still raised a point of order, noting that his constituents in Imo State expect him to speak.

“It would not be right and good for my constituents to see this—I think it is very important that you should give us a little time to discuss and express our feelings on this motion that was brought on,” he said.

Responding, Mr Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers can make comments on subsidy at any point in the course of the session even though it is not going to have relevance to the motion. He added that at least it would be on record that they spoke even though it is not going to be relevant.

“There is no breach of privilege. We have hit the gravel, and we cannot go back. As we go along, for anyone that wants to speak on the issue of subsidy, I am giving the leeway even though it would fall on the sword of relevance, and may not be relevant to be talking about subsidy on another motion. But you can go ahead to talk about subsidy after talking about the issue at hand,” he said.

Resolutions

Following the motion, the House resolved to salute Mr Tinubu’s courage and boldness to serve the country with honesty and integrity.

It also congratulated the president for his readiness for the national task ahead and his service to humanity.

The House appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, resilient and prayerful so that the president can deliver on his promises.

