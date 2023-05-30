The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says members of the upper legislative chamber have shown commitment to work with the administration of Bola Tinubu.

Mr Lawan stated this at the resumption of the plenary session on Tuesday.

The Senate at an emergency session on Saturday amended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act to raise the total advances the bank can make to the federal government from five per cent to 15 per cent.

The Senate at the emergency meeting also passed a bill to extend the implementation of the 2022 supplementary budget to 31 December, 2023.

Mr Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn-in as president and vice president of Nigeria on Monday.

The senate president at the resumption of the plenary session congratulated Messrs Tinubu and Shettima on their victory in the last presidential election.

He prayed to God to guide and protect them throughout their years in the office.

“We congratulate the President , Bola Ahmad Tinubu, GCFR, and his Vice President, Distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON for the swearing in of the two leaders yesterday,” he said.

“We pray for more guidance, protection and we commit ourselves to the one or two weeks that we have to work with your administration.”

Mr Lawan also congratulated state governors that were sworn-in on Monday.

He prayed to God to guide and protect them throughout their years in the office.

“Let me equally congratulate all the 28 governors that were sworn-in yesterday across our nation. We pray to Almighty God to guide them and protect them.”

The ninth Senate will end by June for the senators-elect to be inaugurated into the 10th Senate.

