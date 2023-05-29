Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, died on Monday after a fall while using a treadmill machine, a statement by DAAR Communications has said.

The statement, issued on Monday and signed by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu, stated that Mr Dokpesi was recovering from an undisclosed illness and had to do routine exercises as part of recuperation.

Mr Akiotu stated that the media mogul was sick for some weeks before the fall that claimed his life adding that Mr Dokpesi was using the machine to exercise before the tragic event happened.

“The board and management of DAAR Communications PLC wishes to inform the general public of the death of our founder, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, of, which the sad event occurred today 29th May 2023.

“He had been ill in the last few weeks but was on his way to full recovery. He had a fall off his treadmill during a routine gym exercise.

“Further announcement as regards the burial arrangement will be made by the family,” the statement reads.

The deceased, 71, was a veteran media entrepreneur who owned television and radio stations.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the death of Mr Dokpesi.

