The newly sworn-in governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, on Monday fired all government officials appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

My Yusuf issued an executive order sacking all political appointees heading government MDAs and companies.

He also dissolved all boards of MDAs, companies and institutions of higher learning with immediate effect.

The decision affects public officers appointed into organizations that are tenure based and whose tenure has not expired as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments.

The governor also directed security agencies in the state to immediately take over all public properties sold during the Ganduje administration

“I am announcing, today, that all these public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies, led by the Police, the DSS, Civil Defense, and Hisbah pending the final decision of government,” he said.

“Lands in and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals and clinics, graveyards and green areas, and along the city wall of Kano, as well as other landed properties and assets belonging to Kano State within and outside the state (sold) to their cronies and agents,” the executive order stated.

He announced that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry would be instituted to ensure that all perpetrators and those that aided and abetted them are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the governor also set up a Taskforce on Refuse Disposal, Evacuation of Drainages and Streets Cleaning (Operation Nazafa) comprising of yet to be unveiled different stakeholder groups.

“In the coming days, I will officially launch a state-wide campaign with self-help groups to drive the operation. In the next few weeks all the dumps will be cleared, all our streets will be clean, all our drainages will be desilted and a sustainable system of maintaining the cleanness and clearing the dumps will be in place,” he said.

