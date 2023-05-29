President Bola Tinubu has appointed Victor Adeleke as State Chief of Protocol (SCOP).

The appointment comes few hours after his inauguration on Monday as 16th Nigerian leader since independence in 1960.

Mr Adeleke will replace Hussaini Adamu, the SCOP to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new SCOP was born in 1967 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. He graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, lle-Ife.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1991 and joined the Foreign Service In 1993.

After his diplomatic training at the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy, Lagos in 1994, he served in various capacities at home and abroad, including, the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and, the Office of the Permanent Secretary (MFA).

He also served as an Assistant Director of Protocol to three of Nigeria’s former Presidents, viz: President Olusegun Obasanjo (2007), President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (2007-2010), and President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (2010) at the State House Protocol, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Adeleke had served in many of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions notably Beijing, (China), Brasilia (Brazil), Warsaw (Poland), London (United Kingdom), and Dublin (Ireland), where he was Deputy Head of Mission.

Before his appointment, he served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ethiopia.

