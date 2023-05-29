United States President Joe Biden, on Monday, commended Nigerians on the inauguration of a new president, Bola Tinubu.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President,” he said in a statement.

Mr Biden said his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and he looks forward to working with Mr Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

“As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries,” he added.

According to Mr Biden, as Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success.

Elected leaders, he said, owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs and the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.

Mr Biden had announced a 9-person Presidential Delegation to represent him and America at Mr Tinubu’s inauguration. The delegation was led by Marcia Fudge, US Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mr Tinubu on Monday in a ceremony in Abuja took his oath of office as Nigeria’s 16th president since 1960.

