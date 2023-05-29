Immediate former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived in Katsina State after his two-term tenure ended on Monday.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who was at Ummaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina, reported that Mr Buhari arrived aboard Air Force One, the president’s official aircraft.

He was received by Dikko Radda, the state’s new governor, and other top government officials.

Mr Buhari arrived a 01:11 p.m. alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari; his son Yusuf Buhari; daughters, Hanan Buhari and Halima Buhari. His nephew, Musa Haro and Hadi Sirika, the immediate former aviation minister, were also on the plane.

Two planes carrying the former president’s luggage and some family members preceded the Air Force One plane.

After resting for about 20 minutes at the airport VIP lounge, Mr Buhari, his wife and his son were led to a waiting helicopter by Mr Radda and heads of security agencies in Katsina for an onward journey to Daura.

Mr Buhari, first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, handed over to Bola Tinubu Monday morning before leaving Abuja for his home state, Katsina.

