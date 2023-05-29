Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, has promised to introduce a Treasury Single Account to block leakages and fight corruption.

Mr Radda was speaking Monday afternoon immediately after he was sworn in as the governor of the state by the State Chief Judge, Musa Danladi.

“We’ll introduce Treasury Single Account (TSA) to consolidate the state finance and strengthen accountability in all our financial systems… This will ensure public finances are handled efficiently for the benefit of the people of Katsina State,” Mr Radda said.

He also said he would fight insecurity head-on.

“Fighting insecurity will be paramount to my administration, and I’ll deploy all resources to fight banditry and criminalities. I’ll also engage communities in this fight against insecurity.

“Those affected by insecurity, I assure you that my administration will do its best to rebuild your lives. And we’ll also work on their mental well-being and support them,” Mr Radda said.

Mr Radda, however, called on terrorists to repent and surrender their weapons or face the full wrath of the law.

“I’m asking you to abandon your cause and be reintegrated into the society or face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The governor also promised that the state would witness positive changes in land administration and revenue generation

He promised to revive the education sector to ensure that students and pupils from the state can compete with others in Nigeria and beyond.

“We’ll ensure our students have access to world-class learning facilities across the state. I call on all teachers and stakeholders to work towards improving the educational system in the state. Our development will rely on the educated members of the society. We’ll also improve technical and vocational education…,” he said.

He vowed to review the health sector to help the vulnerable members of society by improving access to health care.

The new governor also pledged to establish Katsina State Development Management Board, ensure a new approach to improve public service to work effectively, support small and medium enterprises, revive the agricultural sector and establish an agency to promote employment generation.

