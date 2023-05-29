President Bola Tinubu says no fewer than one million youth will be gainfully employed in the digital economy under his administration.

The president made the promise on Monday while delivering his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy,” he said.

Mr Tinubu also said his administration would work with the National Assembly to facilitate a bill to empower his government to create more jobs.

“Our government also shall work with the National Assembly to fashion an omnibus Jobs and Prosperity bill. This bill will give our administration the policy space to embark on labour-intensive infrastructural improvements, encourage light industry and provide improved social services for the poor, elderly and vulnerable,” the president said.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2015, when he came into power, promised to create 24 million jobs before he leaves office. He promised to create three million jobs every year, but available data showed that his government left more Nigerians poorer and unemployed than it met in 2015.

