President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will create agricultural hubs across states in Nigeria to boost food production in the country.

The president disclosed this while delivering his inaugural speech on Monday in Abuja.

“Agricultural hubs will be created throughout the nation to increase production and engage in value-added processing,” Mr Tinubu said.

He emphasised that the livestock sector will be introduced to best modern practices and steps taken to minimise the perennial conflict over land and water resources in this sector.

The president said rural incomes should be secured by commodity exchange boards guaranteeing minimal prices for certain crops and animal products.

“A nationwide programme for storage and other facilities to reduce spoilage and waste will be undertaken,” Mr Timubu said.

Through these actions, the president said food would be made more abundant yet less costly and that farmers would earn more while the average Nigerian would pay less.

