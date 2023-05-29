The immediate past governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Monday shun the inauguration of his successor, Umar Bago and his deputy, Yakubu Garba held at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna.

PREMIUM TIMES Correspondent learned that the former governor shunned the inauguration of his successor, to attend the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The Master of Ceremony (MC) at the venue of the inauguration, announced that Mr Bello will not be present at the inauguration venue.

However, a former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, was at the inauguration venue to witness the occasion.

Residents of the state who spoke said Mr Bello’s absence was done in bad faith.

“It doesn’t feel good that the former governor is not here, he is suppose to hand over to the successor of his party in the same manner power was handed over to him in 2015.

“Some will think is a flight from the people while some might not attach any meaning to it since he had already handed over to his successors on Sunday,” said a resident of the state, Zubairu Ibrahim.

Mr Bago was sworn in as the sixth democratically-elected governor of Niger state by Justice Halima Ibrahim, the Chief Judge of the state.

The newly inaugurated governor was born in Minna, Niger State on February 22, 1974 to parents of Nupe extraction. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in 2023 and a Master’s Degree in Finance at the University of Calabar in 2015.

