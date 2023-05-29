President Bola Tinubu insisted Monday that he fairly won the last presidential election.

He also described it as Nigeria’s best election since the First Republic.

The president said this in his inaugural speech which he delivered after he took his oath of office on Monday.

Mr Tinubu, whose victory is still being challenged in court, admitted that the election that brought him to office was hard fought bought was also fairly won.

“In this vein, may I offer a few comments regarding the election that brought us to this juncture. It was a hard fought contest. And it was also fairly won. Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality,” Mr Tinubu said.

The major opposition candidates in the election – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party – who came second and third respectively are challenging the outcome of the 25 February election in court.

There is also the third petition by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) pending before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Mr Tinubu said Monday that it was within the right of the aggrieved candidates to seek redress in court while he maintained that the election reflected the will of the people.

“The outcome reflected the will of the people. However, my victory does not render me any more Nigerian than my opponents. Nor does it render them any less patriotic.

“They shall forever be my fellow compatriots. And I will treat them as such. They represent important constituencies and concerns that wisdom dare not ignore.

“They have taken their concerns to court. Seeking legal redress is their right and I fully defend their exercise of this right. This is the essence of the rule of law,” he said.

He called to unite towards ensuring the actualisation of the dreams of Nigeria’s founding father.

“Over six decades ago, our founding fathers gave bravely of themselves to place Nigeria on the map as an independent nation.

“We must never allow the labor of those who came before us to wither in vain but to blossom and bring forth a better reality.

“Let us take the next great step in the journey they began and believed in.

“Today, let us recommit our very selves to placing Nigeria in our hearts as the indispensable home for each and every one of us regardless of creed, ethnicity, or place of birth,” he said.

