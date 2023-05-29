A day before his exit from office, Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, approved the renaming of several airports across the country after some prominent Nigerians, including himself, in honour of their significant contributions to the development of the country.

According to a statement issued Sunday by Odutayo Oluseyi, the aviation ministry’s Head, Press and Public Affairs, Mr Buhari also approved the constitution of boards for the agencies of the ministry which are mostly institutional representations.

The statement noted that Akure International Airport was renamed after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport now known as Oba Akinzua II; Dutse International Airport was renamed after Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi; Ebonyi International Airport was renamed after Chuba Okadigbo; and Gombe International Airport renamed after Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

Similarly, the statement said, other airports renamed are the Ibadan International Airport (Samuel Ladoke Akintola); Ilorin International Airport (General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon); Kaduna International Airport (Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina); and Maiduguri International Airport (President Muhammadu Buhari).

The Makurdi International Airport was renamed Joseph Sarwuan Tarka); Minna International Airport was renamed Mallam Abubakar Imam; Nasarawa International Airport was named after Usman Danfodio; Osubi International Airport was renamed Alfred Diete Spiff; Port Harcourt International Airport was renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo; and Yola International Airport has been renamed Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport, the statement said.

Within the eight years of Mr Buhari’s reign, some of the other notable edifices he renamed after prominent Nigerians are the naming of the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State, after his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan, and the renaming of National Stadium, Abuja, to MKO Abiola.

The renaming of the airports a day before he ceases to be president, adds to a list of controversial actions taken by Mr Buhari in the twilight of his government.

It is not clear if he discussed the renaming with his successor, Bola Tinubu, who was sworn in as president Monday morning.

