The spokesperson of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, on Monday, announced new appointments made by the former leader.

The announcement was made in a statement sent to journalists just before 11 a.m., about the time President Bola Tinubu was being inaugurated.

Mr Shehu, however, said Mr Buhari made the appointments on Friday although the announcements were made Monday morning.

The six persons appointed are to be executive directors of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and they were confirmed by the former president after their names were sent to him, Mr Shehu said.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari May 26th approved the nominations submitted to him for approval as Executive Directors for the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA following the departure of the holders of the positions, whose tenure ended on 31st March.

Those appointed to the new positions are:

1. Ije Osagie (Edo State) Executive Director Engineering

2. Betsy Iheabunike (Anambra State) Executive Director Marketing

3. Lawal Umar Lalu (Katsina State) Executive Director Programmes

4. Ayo Adewuyi (Osun State) Executive Director News

5. Adamu Sambo (Adamawa State) Executive Director Special Duties

6. Nansel Nimyel (Plateau State) Executive Director Administration and Training

7. Abdullahi Ismail Ahmed (Kaduna State) Executive Director Finance.

The appointees are to serve for an initial three years, renewable for another three years.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

