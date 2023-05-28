Less than a day before he ceases to be Nigeria’s leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a new appointment.
Mr Buhari on Sunday appointed Sha’aban Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, wrote in a Sunday evening statement.
“Following his assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing Member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Honourable (Dr) Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary.
“Hon. Sharada has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chichester, United Kingdom,” Mr Shehu wrote.
The latest appointment joins a series of similar executive decisions and actions taken by the outgoing president in the twilight of his tenure.
Mr Buhari will on Monday hand over to President-elect Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s new leader. Both men are members of the same party, APC.
