The Sokoto State government has announced an exoneration of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, who was deposed in 1996 following allegations of insubordination and causing strife, among other offences.

The state Commissioner for Information, Akibu Dalhatu and his Justice counterpart, Sulaiman Usman, announced this in a statement in Sokoto on Saturday.

The statement noted that the state government has now issued a whitepaper exonerating Mr Dasuki, who died in 2016, of all wrongdoings, and his family would be paid all benefits due to the monarch before he died.

“The decision, based on a thorough investigation and detailed findings by an authorised committee, marks a crucial turning point in the case that has overshadowed the late Sultan’s legacy for nearly three decades.

“The committee, led by the former Secretary to the Military Government and Head of Service, the late Muhammadu Jega, conducted a comprehensive study and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the government’s action against the late Sultan. Their analysis concluded that there was no evidence to support any incriminating acts that would justify his deposition and further highlighted the denial of Sultan’s right to defend himself as required by the laws of the land,” the statement said.

The statement said Governor Aminu Tambuwal had demonstrated empathy for approving the white paper.

“The white paper adopted the recommendation of the committee, which said that the Late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki should be officially exonerated and cleared of any wrongdoing for posterity and paid all entitlements for the years he served as Sultan of Sokoto in accordance with laws pertaining to such entitlements.

“The news of Sultan Dasuki’s exoneration is reverberating throughout the state, bringing a renewed sense of hope and closure to his family and well-wishers. The government’s commitment to securing his legacy and addressing the suffering endured by his loved ones through the provision of long-overdue benefits is seen as a significant step towards healing and reconciliation.

Mr Dasuki was the 18th Sultan of Sokoto. He passed away in November 2016 at the age of 92.

Mr Dasuki was appointed the Sultan of Sokoto in 1988 by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime after the death of Sultan Abubakar III. He was deposed by Sani Abacha in 1996 following a series of allegations of insubordination and acts capable of causing strife.

