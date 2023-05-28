Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State said the state would share the newly commissioned Maintenance, Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility with the Nigeria Air Force to help maintain their fighter jets in the country.

The governor stated this on Friday in his remarks during the commissioning of the facility at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

“I’ve tried to talk to the Chief of Air Staff recently; I don’t see any reason why our Air Force should be going outside the country to maintain or overhaul their fighter jets.

“All they need to do is to come here, and then we share facilities. A lot of equipment that we are going to put here is going to be universal,” the governor said.

Besides the MRO, the governor also commissioned the newly constructed International Terminal Building, a new taxiway and an apron extension at the airport.

In his goodwill message, before commissioning the project, Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, commended Mr Emmanuel for the vision.

Mr Saraki recalled how he was at the airport in 2019 to flag off Ibom Air which he said is dominating the country’s airspace, and added that the state would be the hub of aviation maintenance in Africa because of the MRO.

‘We pay $1.3 million to repair aircraft in Europe’ – MD Ibom Air

In his goodwill message at the occasion, the managing director of Ibom Air, Mfon Udom, expressed his delight at the completion of a project he said would save the company $ 9.7 million on aircraft maintenance.

Mr Udom said the company had approached Airbus to help operate the facility, adding that it would create opportunities for young people in the state to be trained on aircraft repairs.

He described the facility as “world-class” and added that a team from Airbus would arrive in the state in two weeks to assess it and make it operational.

“This MRO has the capacity to sit in eight Airbus A220 aircraft at the same time, climate-controlled – doors all shot because we maintain the aeroplane in a sterile environment so that the doors don’t interfere with the instrumentation.

“We would also, as we go on, open the MRO to third parties so that we assist other airlines in the region. This facility we had approached Airbus Consulting to assist us to put the MRO into operation.

“Each time we went to maintain our aeroplane in Europe – our technical partners are in Holland. We pay a minimum of $1.3 million for an equivalent cheque that would only cost us about $650 000.

“We are going to be saving 50 per cent of expenses on each aeroplane, and by 2024, with 15 aeroplanes in the fleet, multiply $650 000 by 15, then you would see the magnitude of savings. In no time, we would realise the investment for Akwa Ibom,” Mr Udom said.

Akwa Ibom, owner of Ibom Airline, 2021 signed a contract with Airbus in France for ten brand-new aircraft to enable the airline to begin regional flights within Central and West Africa.

As part of the efforts to kick start the international flight, the state government began the construction of the International Terminal to cater for the anticipated influx of people to the airport.

Speaking while commissioning the project, Mr Emmanuel described it as the “smartest airport terminal in this part of the world”, adding that the facility is capable of processing three million persons every year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

