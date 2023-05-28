President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday that he pursued his desire to rid Nigeria of corruption by fighting the menace relentlessly during his eight-year administration.

“Fellow Nigerians, you know how dear the desire in my heart is, to rid the country of corrupt practices that had consistently diminished our efforts to be a great country.

“I did pursue this commitment relentlessly, in spite of the expected pushback,” Mr Buhari said in his farewell national broadcast on Sunday.

Mr Buhari exits office and will hand over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Monday.

He said he was leaving office with “a modest sense of fulfilment”.

He also said his relentless fight against corruption is evidenced in the repatriation of “huge sums of money back to the country.”

“I did pursue this commitment relentlessly, in spite of the expected pushback. I am happy that considerable progress had been made in repatriating huge sums of money back to the country and also taken over properties illegally acquired from our common wealth,” Mr Buhari said.

