President Muhammadu Buhari has commended candidates who are displeased with the outcomes of the last general elections for taking their grievances to court.

Mr Buhari, in his farewell national broadcast Sunday morning, commended the aggrieved candidates “for believing in our judiciary system by taking their grievances to court.”

He also called on all political actors “to accept the decision of our court to build a better Nigerian” regardless of what the outcomes of the court cases would be.

Although Mr Buhari did not mention names, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are prosecuting separate petitions at the Presidential Election Petition Court to challenge the victory of Bola Tinub, the candidate of Mr Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Buhari, who also congratulated Mr Tinubu on his electoral victory in the 25 February election, said Nigeria’s electoral system recorded incremental progress on his watch.

He said in the 15-minute-long national broadcast – his last as he leaves office Monday – that “the keenly contested election is an indication that our elections are getting better.”

Mr Buhari, who said he was leaving office with a sense of fulfilment, boasted that he was able to put in place a system that “guarantees votes count, elections are fair and influence in money in politics reduces to the barest minimum and Nigeria can elect their choices.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

