Four persons were confirmed dead in an accident close to Mountain Top University on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.
Two others sustained varying degrees of injuries
Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
Ms Okpe said that the accident occurred at 4.53 a.m. and involved a Lexus RX 350 marked KTU 738 HM and a Mack truck with registration number T 21024 LA.
She said that the accident was caused by excessive speed and the use of a phone while driving.
The FRSC spokesperson said that the bodies of those who died in the accident were deposited at the Real Divine Hospital morgue, Ibafo.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Umar, the sector commander, cautioned motorists on the use of phones while driving and the dangers associated with such.
READ ALSO: Accident claims three lives on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Official
He also commiserated with the families of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC Ibafo command for more information on the crash.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999