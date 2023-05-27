As President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure elapses Monday, Nigerians have commented on his performance in reaction to a question posted Friday by PREMIUM TIMES on Twitter.

The question, “What will you remember President Buhari for?”, as of Friday evening had more than 1,000 comments, attracting commendations and criticism from Nigerians.

A user with the handle, @nazirgaladanchi, said: “Honestly he will be hurriedly forgotten.”

While more comments are commending him for infrastructural development and the new minimum wage bill, many have accused him of nepotism, tribalism, disregard for the rule of law, insecurity, rising debt profile, and a worse economy, among others.

A Twitter user with the handle, @AlfredEbiJames, said while there were issues during Mr Buhari’s administration, “he is only human with flaws,” noting that he “performed credibly well in infrastructure and social investment.”

Also commending the President on infrastructure, another Twitter user, @tadeb130 said ” One would think he studied Civil Engineering.”

Another user, @PlatinumDayo, said some of the reasons he would remember Buhari include “the construction of the second Niger bridge, 30k (N30,000) minimum wage, investment in railway projects, equipping the military, and rebuilding and renovating airports in Nigeria, among others.”

For @amos_ekene, Mr Buhari will be remembered for the N-Power enhancement programme, banning the importation of foreign rice that led to improvement in local rice production.

Also, @harunamaiwada believes Mr Buhari did well regarding “road infrastructure, funding of security agencies, especially the army.”

Criticisms

However, some Twitter users below have criticised the outgoing President.

Highlighting, what he would remember Mr Buhari for @jay_Gray7 said: “Naira devaluation, banditry, jettisoning the constitution of Nigeria, borrowing to loot, kidnapping, not adhering to court orders, closing land borders, food inflation, ASUU strike for eight months, and bringing Tinubu through the back door to finish us Kpatakpata.”

Another user, @pjmazzi, noted that for him, it is “debt, debt and more debt.”, while @bashorunabiodun said: “the hard time he put us to and the total crackdown of the economy and naira crashes.”

On his part, @Obinna71491335, said it is “the killings and insecurity all over Nigeria, especially in Benue, Southern Kaduna and Taraba.”

@Williamstalk25 said: “The first president that acted as the petroleum minister and still failed woefully because of oil theft, champion of the fight against corruption but had the worse corruption cases in the history of Nigeria.”

Also, @ezeemele said the memories will be “two recessions, worst ever hardship on Nigerians, first-ever scarcity of Naira, uncontrolled inflation, incessant foreign wasteful medical care, total lack of empathy.”

Others also listed that they would remember him for hardship, unemployment, corruption, terrorism, #ENDSARS, and so on.

Fayose speaks

PREMIUM TIMES recently published a factsheet produced and offered by the Media and Publicity Unit of the Nigerian Presidency, noting that the eight-year tenure of the Buhari administration has yielded unprecedented reforms for Nigeria.

The factsheet highlighted the achievements of the administration from legislative reform, infrastructure, ease of doing business reforms, oil and gas, solid mineral, and education, to COVID-19 response, among others.

While Mr Buhari boasted in 2022 that his administration would be leaving Nigeria “in a far better place” than in 2015, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, described the administration as a “disaster”.

Speaking Thursday on the performance of the President on Television TVC’s Journalist Hangout, Mr Fayose said Nigerians would remember Buhari’s administration but in the negative.

Mr Fayose said: “What should be said about the lives that have been lost, over 70,000 lives, the middle belt, the North-east will never forget President Buhari. The majority of the people praising Buhari in this 11th hour are saying it just to please him.

“I told Nigerians Buhari would leave Nigeria worse than he met it. Look at the President that promised security, the economy is in shambles at your departure.”

He added that “the consequences of Mr Buhari’s administration will take turns in the next 15 to 20 years, and children yet to be born will pay dearly for this administration negatively.”

