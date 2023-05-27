Nigerian Customs Service on Saturday says it regrets the shooting of a customs officer who refused to stop at a checkpoint by his colleague.

The officer, Muhammad Sayyadi, on Friday was returning from Niger Republic, and had refused to stop at a checkpoint at Kargo in Garki Local Government for checks forcing operatives to open fire on his vehicle.

Unknown to the officers, Mr Sayyadi, an officer serving at the Lagos State command of the Customs, was driving the vehicle.

Mr Sayyadi is the son of the Emir of Ringim, Sayyadi Mahmoud. Ringim is one of Jigawa’s five first-class emirates.

The spokesperson, for the customs service in Jigawa/Kano command, Nura Saidu, in a statement said the management is investigating the incident.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic event, and we extend our deepest empathy to the family and friends of the victim.

“As a Service, we equally assure you that the management will fully investigate the incident to determine the causes and circumstances.

“Our top priority is the well-being and safety of the victim and the larger community at this difficult time.

“We would like to remind everyone that the Service rests utmost importance on responsible firearm handling. Accidental shootings are preventable tragedies, as all officers are consciously trained to secure and only use their firearms in (an) appropriate and controlled environment.

“We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available,” Mr Sa’idu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

