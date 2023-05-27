President Muhammadu Buhari will make his farewell broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday.
His spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the broadcast would be at 7 a.m.
”Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement added. (NAN)
