President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, have advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to pacify Nigerians aggrieved over the outcome of the presidential election.

The two leaders gave the advice at the Presidential Inauguration Lecture held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Kenyatta who gave the keynote address urged Mr Tinubu to ignore political differences and unite Nigerians after he is sworn in as president.

“The contest is now over and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins,” the former Kenyan leader said. “Upon assuming the office of President, you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer,” he said.

In his own remarks, Mr Buhari also urged Mr Tinubu to ensure he followed the principles of democracy as president.

The outgoing president said the agitations that had generated differences among Nigerians can be resolved if the president-elect follows the principles of democracy.

“We have learnt that democracy is not just a system of governance. It is a way of life. True democracy is when the voice of people are heard. Our nation’s progress rests on inclusivity, unity and not leaving any citizen behind and by ensuring every citizen enjoys dividends of good governance,” he said.

“We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into action. We must fight against corruption in all its forms. We must remain united. Our diversity is our strength. We can overcome our differences and forge a common cause towards progress.”

Service to Nigeria

In his remarks, the president – elect assured that his administration will develop the country and the entire African continent.

Mr Tinubu who was represented by the vice-president elect, Kashim Shettima, said he is ready to dedicate his administration to the service of the country and the African continent at large.

“Today, I stand before you, ready to dedicate my entire being to the service of our great nation and the African continent,” he said.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, where the ideals of democracy will guide our path towards sustainable development,” he noted.

“Democracy, my fellow countrymen, is not only a political system; it is a way of life. It embodies a distinctive code of thought and conduct, demanding the utmost integrity and self-improvement from leaders.”

Dignitaries at the inaugural lecture include the National Chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, and Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Also in attendance were the President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina; Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations, Amina Muhammed; Sultan Mohammed Abubakar Sa’ad of Sokoto; Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah.

Ministers, National Assembly members and other top government officials were also at the lecture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

