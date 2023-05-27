The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, has announced the commencement of a work study programme for skilled students to earn while still attending classes.

The initiative would help ease the financial burden on parents and guardians and reduce the rate at which students drop out of school due to financial constraints, the university said in a statement issued by its Registrar, Femi Ogunwomoju.

Mr Ogunwomoju said the programme through the directorate of entrepreneurship studies, “will enable students with demonstrable and proven vocational skills to work in the university and earn some stipends and still attend classes.”

About programme

OOU said it launched the work study programme during its 40th anniversary in February to checkmate the increasing rate of dropouts in the institution.

“When we noticed the rate at which students were dropping out, we did the SWOT analysis of what happened to them,” the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ayodeji Agboola, a professor, said. “We came to realise that the major problem there is funding. So, we instituted immediate funding but, of course, it cannot take care of all of them.”

He said the university, therefore, resolved to cater for 500 students under the work study programme.

“With work studies, we are sure that the majority of them will be accommodated and that will also solve the problem,” he said.

Students of the university who are interested and qualified to be part of the programme are requested to fill a form.

The university management, therefore, urged interested qualified students should register through the Directorate of Entrepreneurship Studies within two weeks beginning from 25 May.

