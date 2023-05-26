A journalist who works for a Katsina-based Hausa language television station, Tambari Hausa TV, Rukayya Aliyu – Jibia has alleged that her life is in danger after an altercation with the police last week in Katsina.

Ms Jibia, who was arrested for what the police described as seeking “cheap popularity” on Tiktok, but released later, said she was scared for her life.

She said she was arrested for criticising the police public parade of four girls allegedly arrested for prostitution on her personal Tiktok account.

“A few days back, the Nigerian Police, Katsina State Command, paraded four suspects, young ladies between the ages of 19 to 23, claiming that they were into prostitution.

“Upon seeing that video, I recorded a Tik Tok video on my personal Tik Tok page, where I quoted a section in Nigerian Constitution which I suggested to the police that they should have taken the girls to the court until they are proven guilty before parading them to the press,” she said.

The journalist said after the video was published, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Gambo Isa, invited her to the palace of the emir of the town.

“I was on my way to the emir’s palace when Gambo Isah and his boys came with four cars, blocked my way, they dragged me out of my car, and they broke my phone and I sustained injury as you can see, and they dragged me to the emir’s palace where Gambo Isa told the emir that I’m sabotaging their efforts in the state,” she said.

Ms Jibia said the emir ordered the police to remand her but when she was taken to court, the judge was not around. She was later taken to the police area commander’s office and told to write a statement and asked to return the following day.

“I went there around 11:00 am (Thursday), and I was hoping that I’ll be taken to court. Unfortunately, the area commander told me I would be taken to police headquarters…I was so scared of what happened to me the other day. Gambo Isa assaulted me, so I ran for my life,” she said.

Why we arrested her- Police

In his reaction, Mr Isa said the journalist was seeking cheap popularity through her Tiktok videos.

He said that Miss Jibia has been using her Tiktok account since last year to attack the police activities in the state

“You may recall that sometime in 2022, the Katsina Police Command succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers leading to the arrest of their kingpin one a k.a. ABBA KALA and his team and the recovery of over 13 stolen motor vehicles. He was charged to court on 7 different F.I.Rs to High courts in Katsina, now in prison. But to our utter amazement Ruqayya came out, through her Tik Tok and attacked the police that Abba Kala was innocent and the police lied,” he said.

Mr Isa also debunked the allegation that police are trying to arrest her, saying she has been granted bail to a surety.

