The outgoing Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, dissolved his cabinet in preparation for the official handover ceremony to a new administration on 29th May.

The governor also handed over the transition committee report to the governor-elect, Umar Namadi.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Bala Ibrahim, announced the dissolution of the cabinet after the state valedictory executive council meeting presided by Mr Badaru on Friday.

Mr Ibrahim said the Secretary to the State Government and all political appointees had been relieved of their appointments. He directed them to hand over to senior officers in their ministries and MDAs.

Mr Badaru expressed gratitude to God and the people of the state for their support, prayers and encouragement during his tenure as Governor of the state, the statement said.

Responding on behalf of members of the State executive council, the outgoing Commissioner for Education, Lawan Danzomo, thanked the governor for allowing them to serve as members of his cabinet.

Meanwhile, the governor transmitted the transition committee’s report to the incoming governor at a ceremony at the government house. Both men said they were committed to a seamless transition and the continued progress of Jigawa State.

“It is with great honour and humility that I present the handover documents to Governor-elect Alhaji Umar Namadi. As we transition from one administration to another, it is crucial that we maintain stability and ensure the well-being of our people.

“I have full confidence in Umar Namadi’s leadership abilities, and I pledge my unwavering support during this transition period,” Mr Badaru said.

