President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led President-elect Bola Tinubu on a familiarisation tour of the premises of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the president-elect had earlier joined Mr Buhari and other Muslim faithful to observe the two-raka’at Friday prayer at the Aso Rock mosque.

NAN reports that Messrs Buhari and Tinubu inspected some departments that are key to the workings of the presidency, starting with the Council Chamber and exiting at the press gallery.

The State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Lawal Kazaure, explained the functions of the various departments visited during the inspection tour.

NAN observed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima on a similar familiarisation tour of the Vice President’s office and departments on Thursday.

