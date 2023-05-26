A support group of Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja ahead of Friday’s judgement on a suit seeking Mr Tinubu’s disqualification as a presidential candidate and his scheduled swearing-in as president on 29 May.

The group comprising young people gathered at the Bullet Junction near the Supreme Court.

A Niger Delta ex-militant, Asari Dokubo, was seen among the group.

Mr Dokubo who has been a vocal supporter of the president-elect, sat on a rock while the protesters were gyrating around him.

The demonstrators carried placards declaring their support for Mr Tinubu.

“On Bola Tinubu mandate we stand,” one of the placards read.

Another read, ‘May 29 is sacrosanct. Nigerians have voted.”

The suit before the court was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate in the 25 February election over the alleged inappropriate nomination of his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The party has similarly raised the issue in its petition pending at the presidential election court to challenge Mr Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

