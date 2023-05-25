Four days before he hands over to Nigeria’s new leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced new appointments.

On Thursday, President Buhari approved the appointment of Garzali Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund, a presidential spokesperson said.

“The president also approved the appointment of the following as Chairman and members of the Board of the organisation,” Garba Shehu wrote.

Those appointed include Aduke Hussain as Chairman, Hussaini Mohammed (North Central Representative), Mohammed Umar (North West Representative), Abdulsalam Ahmed (North East Representative), Stella Uzokwe (South East Representative), Stephen Ikata (South-South Representative) and Olufunlayo Oluwole Faloye (South West Representative).

The latest appointments are the latest in a series of actions taken by the outgoing president a few days before his exit; actions criticised by observers.

“They are supposed to allow the new government to make its plans. They can propose to the new government and tell them this should be the best for the state. If the new government deems it fit, it can look into it as part of its major priorities and implement it for the benefit of the state. I believe this is what the president should have done – to advise the incoming government,” Jamilu Abdussalam, a senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science at Ummaru Musa Yar’adu’a University, Katsina, said of the last-minute appointments and actions taken by the outgoing government.

Mr Buhari will hand over to President-elect Bola Tinubu, on Monday.

