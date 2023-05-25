Residents of Egbado North, commonly called Yewaland in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State, on Wednesday, held a protest at the office of Governor Dapo Abiodun over the deplorable conditions of infrastructure in the area.

The aggrieved residents from the five local government areas of the region, Ipokia, Imeko-Afon, Yewa North, Yewa South and Ado-Odo/Ota, decried alleged marginalisation of their area in the allocation of public development projects.

The protesters waved banners inscribed with their demands and challenges facing each of the five local government areas.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Yewa Defender Organisation, initially gathered at the Governor’s office before they were directed to the deputy governor’s wing of the state secretariat, where they addressed journalists after a meeting with the deputy governor, Noimot Salako- Oyedele.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Ayeteru Akeem said Yewaland had been left behind in socioeconomic development.

Mr Akeem, a retired Immigration officer, said Ogun West, despite being the industrial hub and government’s cash cow in Ogun State, has been denied basic amenities like roads, hospitals and educational institutions.

He also expressed concern over the erratic power supply and incessant Fulani- herders clash, which have claimed many lives in the region.

“They are maltreating us. They are treating us as if we are not part of Ogun State,” he lamented.

The retired immigration officer said despite the challenges facing the region; the people voted for Governor Abiodun overwhelmingly in the 18th March governorship poll.

He called on the governor to reciprocate the gesture by addressing infrastructural decay in the district in his second term.

“Yewa delivered all five LGAs for Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election. Even in Ogun East, where he hails from, how many councils did he win? We must be compensated for this victory. The situation is fast becoming unbearable,” the protesters said.

