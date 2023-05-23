The police in Adamawa State have re-arrested two inmates who escaped from Kuje correctional facility last year in Abuja while committing another criminal offence.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists in July used explosives to breach the correctional facility in Kuje, leading to the escape of over 800 of the 994 inmates.

Several of the escapees were reportedly re-arrested. Also, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and four inmates were killed during the attack.

The police spokesperson for Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement on Monday, said two of the escapees were re-arrested for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities by the security operatives attached to ‘Crack Squad’.

The police identified the suspects as Atiku Ibrahim, 37 and Adamu Ibrahim, 40, who have been on the security agents wanted persons’ list following their escape from the facility that freed over 500 last year July.

“During interrogation, they confessed to having been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegations of Arms dealing against them. They also confessed to having escaped into Adamawa state until their arrest.

“They further stated that they were awaiting trial in a case of Arms dealing and Unlawful possession of firearms.

“The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, directed for the immediate handing over of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Adamawa state, for further necessary action, Mr Nguroje said

