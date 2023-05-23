The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disbanded the state’s executive council and terminated the appointments of all political officeholders.

The directive was conveyed in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman of the Transition and Inauguration Committee, Segun Ogunwuyi.

The governor instructed all affected officials to immediately hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

The governor’s first term in office will end in five days.

Political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from the directive.

The governor expressed gratitude for the contributions of the appointees to the development of the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.

“I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency,

“Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.”

ALSO READ: Ganduje dissolves cabinet

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

