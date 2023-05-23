Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, says he will support the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to succeed in office as Nigeria’s President

Mr Blair gave the commitment on Tuesday when he visited the president-elect at the Defence House, Abuja.

A statement from the office of the President-elect signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz quoted the ex-prime minister as saying that the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which he founded, would be a willing partner of the Tinubu administration, especially in prioritising its goals and delivery.

He said since leaving office as the UK prime minister, he had been working with governments worldwide to help them deliver on their mandates.

He said Blair Institute had a project in place in Nigeria and felt it was incumbent upon him to meet the country’s incoming president to understand the administration’s priorities.

“We would like to help in any way with your administration. We only need to know what the leadership priorities are and help in how to actualise them,” Mr Blair told President-elect Tinubu.

He commended Mr Tinubu’s campaign focus on key areas of security, economy, agriculture and power, describing the intertwined nature of the areas as critical to the development of any society.

He expressed optimism that with the appetite shown by investors to invest in Nigeria, the Tinubu administration could get the support it needs to spur economic development in the country.

Mr Blair, however, acknowledged the difficult task before Mr Tinubu and other leaders at a time of global turmoil.

“Being in government today anywhere in the world, is tough. You have things happening around the world which affect you and for which you can’t do anything much,” he said.

President-elect Tinubu, in his response, expressed appreciation to Mr Blair for the visit and his offer to work with his administration.

He spoke of the shared vision between him and Tony Blair Institute in their priority areas but underlined the importance of tackling investment challenges and the need for social investment to fight poverty.

“Yes, we are challenged. But where is our courage? We can eliminate ignorance, diseases and poverty in Africa. We must work hard to ensure democracy works for our people,” Tinubu said.

“We have to invest more, put technology in place and keep terrorists at bay because, without effective security, there is no guarantee investors will come,” he added.

The president-elect promised a conducive environment to encourage investors and open opportunities for the people.

The statement said that Mr Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima; member of Tinubu Transition Team, Wale Edun; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu; Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru and Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council, Zacch Adedeji.

Mr Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State, will be sworn into office on 29 May.

Activities lined up for the inauguration ceremonies, which will take place in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have already begun.

