The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied joining the race for the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly.

Mr Lawan said the reports were false.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, for Senate President and the senator representing Kano North District, Barau Jibrin, as the Deputy Senate President.

Since the nominations, other aspirants have been accusing leadership of their party of being unfair with the zoning arrangements. Some have threatened to form an alliance against the party’s choice of candidates for the principal positions.

The Senate President, in a statement on Tuesday, said he did not declare to contest for the next Senate presidency seat and he has not held a meeting with anybody regarding that.

He stated that he is part of the leadership of the APC and he will remain committed to the party’s position.

“I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth,” he said.

ALSO READ: Aspirant denies forming alliance to return Lawan as Senate President

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports,” he added.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

