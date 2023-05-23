Less than one month to the end of the current Assembly, a member of the House of Representatives, Jerry Alagbaoso, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Alagbaoso, the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petition, announced his resignation on the floor of the House Tuesday.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila granted Mr Alagbaoso the privilege to read his letter of defection as against the usual practice of the presiding officer reading the letter.

Reading the letter, Mr Alagbaoso said all is not well with the PDP in Imo State.

“All is not well in Imo state PDP. This explains why three of our colleagues from Imo state and PDP extraction in the House of Representatives defected to APC a few weeks ago,” he said.

“I will not be an exception considering the man-made confusion and headaches of PDP in Imo.

“What is happening in Imo PDP is not satisfactory to those people (members) and my colleagues who crossed over and it is also not satisfactory to me.

“The time for me to leave PDP and join my colleague and join my brothers in APC is now,” he said.

Mr Alagbaoso said he was joining the ruling party to work with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

“I am leaving PDP because of the positive achievement of the performing governor of Imo who is of APC extraction. His achievement so far is worthy of commendation.

“I, therefore, wish to join him (Uzodimma) to move Imo state further to the centre just as Imo state elders have advised all politicians in Imo state origin to allow the governor to complete his second term because of his great achievement in Imo.”

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) made an attempt to raise a point of order to challenge Mr Alagbaoso’s defection, but he was not recognised by Mr Gbajabiamila, who later described the defection as “an earthquake moment”.

“It is indeed an earthquake moment. That is why I allowed him to read the letter so that you can hear from the horse’s mouth,” Mr Gbajabiamila said.

Mr Alagbaoso represents Orlu/Orlu/ Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State. In 2022, he emerged third in the PDP primary won by Jones Onyerere. However, the primary was nullified by the Supreme Court.

