A police inspector was, on Monday night, killed when gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said the police in the state were aware of the incident and that she would issue a press statement about the attack.

“I am making a press statement now, and I will make it available to the media when I am done,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.

A witness, Philip Onwe, told NAN that the gunmen opened fire on the police officers at the checkpoint, killing the inspector, while two other officers sustained bullet wounds.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Ebonyi State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred about two months after gunmen killed Ogbonnaya Ugwu, the councillor representing Echara Ward 2 in Okposi Community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen, in late January, attacked security operatives at a checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway, killing at least three police officers and injuring others.

In early January, gunmen shot dead the wife of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

