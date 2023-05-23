The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of blackmailing him with a petition that he induced voters during the 2023 governorship election.

Mr Adebutu was reacting to a PREMIUM TIMES’ publication of a police investigative report on the petition.

In a statement on Tuesday through his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, Mr Adebutu denied engaging in vote buying during the election.

Mr Orekoya described the claim as unsubstantiated, saying the APC and its candidate have “decided to go for cheap blackmail after realising that our candidate and PDP’s petition before the tribunal is unequivocally tight.”

He said the APC resorted to blackmail after failing in its efforts to coerce, intimidate and harass Mr Adebutu to withdraw the petition.

He said the party “resorted to blackmail, media trial, depravity and malfeasance in an attempt to buy public sentiment and confuse the judiciary.”

According to Mr Orekoya, Tunde Oladunjoye, the Ogun APC Publicity Secretary, had earlie claimed on a television show that one of the many humanitarian gestures of the Adebutu family was for other purposes and intent.

“For clarity sake, the fact of the burial of the Adebutu matriarch, Late Dame Caroline Adebutu, on February 11th, 2023 is in the public domain and it will be unreasonable and unconscionable for anyone under the guise of paid reporting to attempt to twist the details,” he added.

Mr Adebutu’s aide also called on the police to investigate “how explicit details of one of its interim report of an uncompleted investigation was leaked to the press, even though the petition leading to this investigation is laced with political undertone.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu hereby assure the good people of Ogun that every attempt by the APC and its candidate to continue to rubbish the commitments shown by the good people of Ogun State evident through the over 260,000 votes cast for PDP and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 18th elections will be resisted because those votes are clear indicators that Ogun people are determined to change the trajectory of our dear State for good under a prospective Ladi Adebutu led administration.

“The Ogun APC and their social media warlords should note that the Election Petition Tribunal, as constituted, is clear on its mandate, which is to hear all petitions emanating from the 2023 February and March elections. Therefore, any ploy to influence the outcome of the tribunal by circulating incoherent, illogical, and baseless claims like this one will definitely continue to expose APC known ridicule.

“The PDP and its candidate are open to cooperating with the relevant authorities within the ambit of the law. The issues before the Election Petition Tribunal are substantiated documentary evidence of over-voting, suppression of voters, noncompliance with the Electoral Act, and the Constitution. And no distractive tendencies to buy public sympathy will destroy the truth of solid facts. Ogun people are very intelligent people, they cannot be cajoled further.

“Our focus is crystal clear, to present incontrovertible evidence and prove our claims before the Election Petition Tribunal. We hereby advise the Ogun APC and Mr Dapo Abiodun that, rather than employing this cheap tactic of intimidation, blackmail and misinforming the public, they should reserve their energy to prove their innocence against the allegations in the petitions at the tribunal.

“While we are confident of the Judiciary’s commitment to upholding the tenets of rule of law and ensuring fair hearing on the issues raised at the tribunal, we are urging members of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal not to be swayed by the antics of Mr Abiodun to influence the process of the hearing through preempting of the Judiciary through media propaganda.”

