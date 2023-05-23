The Senate has confirmed the re-appointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

The confirmation on Tuesday was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs at the plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently requested the upper legislative chamber to confirm a second term for Mrs Dabiri-Erewa as chairperson of the NiDCOM.

After the confirmation, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated Mrs Dabiri-Erewa for the appointment.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa is the pioneer chairperson of NiDCOM, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She was a former member of the House of Representatives where she represented the Ikorodu federal constituency of Lagos State.

She had also served as senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of a member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Aisowieren, as a member of the governing board of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate also confirmed the appointments of Bernard Okumagba (Delta) and Kyrian Uchegbu (Imo) as members of the board.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate committee on NDDC at the plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Aisowieren has represented the Oriowo/Uhumwonde federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives since 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

