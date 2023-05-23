President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve the reimbursement of over N16 billion to Borno State Government for the construction of the Dabua-Chibok federal road.

The president also seeks the approval of N6 billion for Plateau State Government as refund for the construction of a federal road in the state.

Mr Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary session on Tuesday.

In the letter to the Senate, Mr Buhari said the requests were based on the recommendations and directives of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had also approved the reimbursement of the funds at its meeting in March through the issuance of provisory laws.

“For the reimbursement of sum of sixteen billion, seven hundred and seventy two million, four hundred and eighty six thousand, two naira and two kobo to Borno State Government through the issuance of provisory laws in respect of federal roads projects executed by the state,” the letter reads.

“The distinguished Senate president may wished to be informed that the Federal Executive Council, FEC at its meeting conveyed in March 2023 approved the reimbursement of the sum of sixteen billion, seven hundred and seventy two million, four hundred and ninety six thousand, two naira and two kobo to the Borno State Government through the issuance of provisory laws in respect of federal road projects executed by the state in respect of the conclusion of the meeting of FEC referenced EC/14/2023/6 as the committee’s report FEC is tagged as appendix one,” it added.

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to know that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of the sum of three billion, eighty four million, seven hundred and sixty nine thousand, three hundred and ninety three naira, zero kobo as it is written on February request 2023, along with the approval of six billion, six hundred and one million, seven hundred and sixty nine thousand, four hundred and seventy naira and ninety nine kobo for the reimbursement to Plateau State Government,” it noted.

The president stated that a cabinet committee had inspected the roads constructed by the state governments and reviewed all necessary documents relating to the constructions.

“My request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of provisory laws in the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly,” the letter further reads.

“The distinguished Senate President may wish to note that this approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional sum of sixteen billion, seven hundred and seventy two million, four hundred and eighty six thousand, two naira and two kobo to Borno state government was based on an appeal by the state and by the directives of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that execution funds are provided for the completion of Dabua-Chibok road,” it added.

“The FEC approval was also subsequent to the recommendation of the cabinet committee which reviewed documents submitted by the state and carried out physical inspections and the budgets executed by the state government,” it noted

“In review of the foregoing, I wished to request the Senate kindly consider and approve through its resolution for the reimbursement of sum of sixteen billion, seven hundred and seventy two million, four hundred and eighty six thousand, two naira and two kobo for the road issuance of provisory laws to Borno State government in respect of the road projects executed by the state and order ministry of works and housing to provide any additional information that may be required by the national assembly for the consideration of this request.”

